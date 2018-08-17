Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man with two 30cm nails embedded in his head has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue/Twitter
A man with two 30cm nails embedded in his head has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue/Twitter
News

Horror accident leaves 30mm nails in man’s head

by Talissa Eley
17th Aug 2018 3:51 AM

A HERVEY Bay man is lucky to be alive after accidentally shooting two 30-millimetre nails into his head with a nail gun.

It's understood the man in his 20s had been doing construction work inside a property at Wide Bay when he slipped off a ladder, discharging the nail gun he was holding.

He still had the two large nails lodged in his skull when he was flown from the Sunshine Coast to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter spokesman confirmed.

Paramedics said he was alert and stable when he was flown in about 8pm on Thursday.

accident editors picks nail nailgun

Top Stories

    Stephen Bennett wants assistance for local farmers

    premium_icon Stephen Bennett wants assistance for local farmers

    News MP STEPHEN Bennett has called on the Palaszczuk Government to reconsider cutting assistance to Wide Bay farmers.

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Councillors to switch portfolios next week

    premium_icon Councillors to switch portfolios next week

    Council News 'I chose to step down following a perceived confilict of interest'

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Minister fires back at Pitt's Tobruk call

    premium_icon Minister fires back at Pitt's Tobruk call

    News Bailey: Hinkler MP downplays local tourism

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTER: Why limit cashless card to under-35s?

    LETTER: Why limit cashless card to under-35s?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    Local Partners