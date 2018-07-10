NAIDOC Week sparks treaty conversation

NAIDOC Week is an important step towards national reconciliation, and yesterday's flag-raising ceremony launched this year's celebrations in style.

Gidarjil Development Corporation general manager and Gurang man Kerry Blackman said he had noticed progressive winds changing right across the nation.

"NAIDOC Week is about recognition and recognising what's happened in the past,” Dr Blackman said.

NAIDOC: Rockhampton Dancers Brendan and Trey Butler perform at the flag-raising ceremony at Buss Park yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

"You've got to have an understanding of what's happened in the past to move into the future. It's about education and awareness for the wider community.

"It's about reconciliation and respecting first nations people, and recognising that they have survived against the massacres and colonisation process which was brutal, and that we're still here.”

Dr Blackman said he had seen improvements over the years but there was still one important step left for Australia's reconciliation - a treaty.

"When you see Bundaberg now, the flying of the flag continually every day of the week, Aboriginal art going up around the place, participation of the wider community in NAIDOC, things are changing for the better,” he said.

Dancers Jefferson Skinner, Uncle Joe Butler, Brendan Butler and Trey Butler perform at the flag raising ceremony at Buss Park on Monday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

"There's been accelerated change over the past couple of years and there's only one unfinished item in Australia because Australia is Aboriginal land.

"The wider Australian community need to have, through their politicians, a treaty with first nations people.

"That will be the seal of true reconciliation.”

A treaty is a binding agreement that would outline agreeable terms between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians. Victoria, South Australia, Northern Territory and Western Australia have all discussed a treaty in their state and territory governments.

"Queensland is lagging behind at the moment,” Dr Blackman said.

"The Labor opposition leader in New South Wales wants to start the treaty process, and it's a bit sad when it's all at state level, and the federal level is still lagging as well, but things are changing which is good.”

Australia is the only Commonwealth nation without a treaty with its first nations people and Dr Blackman believed it was fear holding back that process.

"Fear is a bad thing, and they fear that Aboriginal people will do the same as what they did to us,” he said.

"If you look at South Africa, Mandala was the glue that held the nation together.

"They don't need to fear, what they do need to do is get over the fear and the racism and do something good that's going to take Australia from a junior nation to a mature nation.”

Dr Blackman said Australia had made undeniable progress over the years, from former Prime Minister Bob Hawke's vow of treaty in 1988 to the 2008 apology made by Kevin Rudd, but only a treaty would break the cycle of ignorance towards first nations people.

"Part of our culture is caring and sharing, and we don't mind sharing Australia with the rest of the Australians,” Dr Blackman said.

"NAIDOC week is a vehicle for continual change.”