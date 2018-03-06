NAIDOC meeting to be held

NAIDOC Week preparations are already under way for Bundaberg and district to ensure another successful event come July.

A meeting will be held on Thursday, from 8-9am, at the Gidarjil Board Room, located at 53 Walker St.

Generally, the 2018 Bundaberg and District NAIDOC meetings will be held on the second Thursday of the month.

Remember to RSVP if you would like to attend, and to email them at the latest one week before if you have anything to contribute to the agenda.

To RSVP your attendance at the meeting on March 8, visit the website http://bit.ly/2FW46Uq.