Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nadia Bartel 2019 Brownlow Fashion
Nadia Bartel 2019 Brownlow Fashion
News

Nadia stuns in solo Brownlows appearance

by Hannah Paine
23rd Sep 2019 5:07 PM

The Brownlow Medal may be a few hours away but that hasn't stopped the women of AFL from turning on the glam now.

The preparations for AFL's night of nights started early, with attendees documenting getting ready on Instagram.

Nadia Bartel was the first to share her red carpet look and was stunning in a vintage blue J'Aton Couture.

 

 

Bartel also shared a photo of herself trying on a gold gown earlier that day, writing that she was excited to be hosting the red carpet.

Nadia Bartel shared this snap of herself getting ready for the Brownlows.
Nadia Bartel shared this snap of herself getting ready for the Brownlows.

"Brownlow prep with my girl @abbey_gelmi when you can't pick which pair of shoes," she added.

It's the first solo appearance for Bartel, who has been a regular attendee of the Brownlows for almost a decade.

She will be hosting Channel 7's coverage of the event alongide Campbell Brown, Abbey Gelmi and Josh Gibson.

Bartel will also be walking the red carpet without former Geelong player Jimmy Bartel after the couple announced their split in August.

The couple had been prominent on the Melbourne social scene and have two sons together, Aston and Henley.

 

Emma also posted this message of support for Nadia Bartel, who is making her first solo Brownlows appearance.
Emma also posted this message of support for Nadia Bartel, who is making her first solo Brownlows appearance.

Elsewhere celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson shared updates of Jessie Murphy, the wife of Carlton FC star Marc Murphy and Gelmi getting their hair done.

 

Jessie Murphy getting last minute touches to her hair.
Jessie Murphy getting last minute touches to her hair.

 

Channel 7 presenter Abbey Gelmi was getting her glam on.
Channel 7 presenter Abbey Gelmi was getting her glam on.

The Brownlow Medal has been awarded to the AFL's best and fairest player since 1924.

It is traditionally held the week before the AFL grand final at Crown Casino and has evolved into one of the biggest Melbourne red carpet events of the year.

More Stories

brownlow medal 2019 editors picks red carpet

Top Stories

    Cashless Card thief stocks up on pizza, KFC and Red Rooster

    premium_icon Cashless Card thief stocks up on pizza, KFC and Red Rooster

    News A MAN thought with his stomach instead of his head when he found a woman’s Indue Cashless Debit Card on the ground.

    CAPTURED BEAUTY: 30 of our readers' most stunning photos

    premium_icon CAPTURED BEAUTY: 30 of our readers' most stunning photos

    News Got a lovely image? Email it to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the holidays

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the holidays

    Whats On Locals rush to cool off at temporary attraction