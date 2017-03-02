'Naden's a killer, not a folk hero'

NO HERO: Mick Peet says he doesn't want Malcolm Naden to be made into a folk hero.

MALCOLM Naden is not a folk hero.

He's no Ned Kelly, he's no bush ranger and he's certainly not worth television air time.

Those are the sentiments of a heartbroken father, left reeling in the aftermath of yet another reminder of the cruel murder of his daughter, Lateesha Nolan.

Bundaberg man Mick Peet says a recent episode of A Current Affair featuring an actor reading out killer Malcolm Naden's confession only served to bring up an issue he's already had to fight before.

"I remember, years ago, he was starting to get the Ned Kelly feel and I didn't want him to be a folk hero,” Mr Peet said.

"I didn't want him to get like that again.”

Naden murdered Lateesha Nolen and Kristy Scholes in 2005, before going on the run from police in New South Wales.

He was captured in 2012.

Lateesha Nolan 's dad would like an apology for the recent A Current Affair episode. contributed BUN071211LET1

Mr Peet said he previously had to deal with a pie shop in New South Wales selling "Malcom pies” and a school planning a play based around Naden's murders and his attempts to avoid capture.

The only time Mr Peet wants to hear of Naden, he says, is to hear that he's dead.

"They're making him out to be a bushman, but he wasn't,” Mr Peet said.

"He was just going from house to house stealing food, when they found him, he had potatoes and everything.”

Mr Peet said since the A Current Affair segment about Naden, he'd been blanketed by support from people across Australia who pledged to boycott the show.

"I would like to see (A Current Affair) offer an apology just for all the stress,” he said.

"It's taken all this time to try and forget - you never forget - but every day now it's highlighted like it only just happened and it brings it back to the beginning.”

Mr Peet said he was concerned that with Naden being given air time, it could be a matter of time before other killers, like Martin Bryant and Ivan Milat, might have their confessions acted out on screen too.

"If they're going to do it with him, who else are they going to do it with?,” he said.

"They don't care about the victims.”

Mr Peet said he felt A Current Affair should own up to the hurt that had been caused.

"It might help other people who are going through what I've been through,” he said.