Nadal’s unbelievable ‘1 in 1000’ comeback win

Facing match point at 5-1 down in the third set, Rafael Nadal gave himself about a one-in-a-thousand chance of beating Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals.

Those odds turned out to be more than good enough for the top-ranked Spaniard. Nadal saved that match point with a perfect drop shot and then rallied to beat Medvedev 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) Wednesday, keeping alive his chances of advancing from the group stage.

"Today is one of those days that one out of 1,000 you win and it happened today," Nadal said.

"In that moment (facing match point), what you think is probably in five minutes you are in the locker room, because that's the more normal thing. In that moment, you play with not much pressure because you are almost lost."

Rafael Nadal (R) triumphed in the US Open final rematch. Picture: Getty

Nadal looked headed for a second straight loss at the season-ending tournament but won five games in a row to go 6-5 up in the deciding set.

Twice Medvedev served for the match, at 5-2 and 5-4, but he tightened up and Nadal, roared on by the 02 Arena crowd, needed no second invitation to take advantage.

In the tie-breaker, Medvedev missed a routine forehand to hand Nadal a match point and then sent a backhand just wide.

That shot was initially called in but was overturned by Hawk-Eye after Nadal challenged the decision.

The win gives Nadal a 1-1 record after two round-robin matches, while Medvedev fell to 0-2. Stefanos Tsitsipas was set to play defending champion Alexander Zverev in the evening match, with both players looking for a second win.

Daniil Medvedev blew a 5-1 lead in the deciding set, and twice served for the match. Picture: Getty

In a rematch of this year's U.S. Open final, Nadal came out looking much sharper than in his opening loss to Zverev and broke Medvedev twice in the second set.

But the Russian raced out to a 4-0 lead in the third set and had two more break points in the next game.

However, Nadal held and then saved a match point at 30-40 in his next service game with a backhand drop shot at the net. Medvedev then started making more mistakes while Nadal played like a man with nothing to lose, going for winners all over the court.

Nadal's preparations for the ATP Finals were hampered by an abdominal injury that forced him to pull out of the Paris Masters semi-finals this month.

Nadal admitted the win was 1-in-1000. Picture: Getty

But he insisted he feels fine physically, and is gradually finding his best game after an error-filled performance against Zverev.

"I have been playing a better level of tennis than the first day in general terms," Nadal said. "Then to win this match isa combination of a lot of things: luck, some mistakes of Daniil, some good moments by myself at the end."

Nadal's win also strengthens his grip on the year-end No. 1 ranking, as it means Novak Djokovic has to win the tournament to have any chance of overtaking him.

Djokovic first has to beat Roger Federer on Thursday just to advance to the semi-finals.

