NAB banking executive dials in on a new job

AFTER 23 years in banking, father-of-three Mungo O'Brien has made the move to telecommunications to oversee Optus's day-to-day operations across the Wide Bay.

Starting in the newly created position six weeks ago, Mr O'Brien was appointed telecommunications territory general manager, with hopes to strengthen the company's position in the region.

His work has seen him travel Australia and he spent five years living in Darwin, before settling down at Bargara three years ago.

"My kids, wife and I love this town," Mr O'Brien said.

"The lifestyle is what it's about, for all of us.

"I realised in my career some time ago, it's not all about driving to and from work - like in the city - it was all about banking the time for my family."

The 41-year-old was NAB's Bundaberg business banking executive before his career switch.

Mr O'Brien said his new role had similarities such as coaching and mentoring staff with a customer focus.

He said the new role was about bringing communication infrastructure to regional areas such as Bundaberg and surrounds.

With his office set up in the local co-working space, The Generator, Mr O'Brien recalled when he first moved to the region.

"I couldn't get any (mobile) coverage along Goodwood Rd when I first moved here," he said.

"We've just increased the coverage in this area and on October 15 we switched on this tower.

"My immediate priority will be to understand from our customers what our greatest challenges and opportunities are and I'm looking forward to working with the local team here to build on the successes achieved in Wide Bay to date."

Optus's regional boss Marcus Grimes said he was confident in Mr O'Brien's ability to help grow the business in this key area for Optus.

"With our ongoing and significant investment in regional Australia it is important that we have a strong team in place to support and respond to opportunities as they arise," Mr Grimes said.

"It was also important to us that this role was filled by someone living locally, who understands the needs of the region."

Optus says its mobile network handles more than 31 million calls and 80 million SMS messages each day and carries 16,128 terabytes of data each week.