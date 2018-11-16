Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alleged victims paid $2.6m for homes they never received.
Alleged victims paid $2.6m for homes they never received.
Business

Home builder on serious fraud charges

16th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man who allegedly duped interstate investors out of millions of dollars to build homes that were never delivered has been charged with serious fraud.

He was charged following an investigation into the directors of Gold Coast based N1 Homes Pty Ltd, who are accused of dishonestly inducing victims to fork out $2.628 million for homes never completed.

N1 Homes administration leaves contractors out-of-pocket

Detective Superintendent Terry Lawrence says people had lost dream homes as well as money and were bitterly disappointed.

"I would encourage everyone thinking of investing their money to conduct as much research as they can before parting with their earnings," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Alleged victims paid $2.6m for homes they never received.
Alleged victims paid $2.6m for homes they never received.

The 50-year-old Tugun man is the third director to be charged. Two others are already before the courts.

N1 Homes Pty Ltd went into liquidation without completing any building projects after the Queensland Building and Construction Commission suspended its license in 2015.

All victims are from outside Queensland.

The man is charged with 12 counts of serious fraud and is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

builder fraud gold coast

Top Stories

    Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    premium_icon Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    News WOOLWORTHS is set to walk on an undeveloped block of land in Bargara, which held an approved shopping centre development application - putting it on the market.

    PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    premium_icon PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    News Mr Morrison said MP Keith Pitt had been lobbying hard for the deal

    'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    premium_icon 'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    Crime Getaway car driver sentenced to suspended 12 months in prison

    Local Partners