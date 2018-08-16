Menu
Rumours of violent break-ins have run rife through the region lately
MYTH BUSTED: Bundy police squash violent robbery rumours

Sarah Steger
16th Aug 2018 3:30 PM
RUMOURS of violent break-ins have run rife through the region in recent days, but Bundaberg police have busted the myths, saying the false reports are concerning.

Locals took to social media on Monday and on a number of occasions last week sharing stories of violent home invasions in Bundy.

One person told of a "close experience" they'd had with "a gang doing break and enters" that involved extreme violence.

They claimed perpetrators armed with knives, hammers and machetes were storming homes and leaving their victims "tied up with stab wounds and broken bones".

"As per usual you will not hear this on the news in Bundy as they don't want you to know how bad things are," a post stated.

But Bundaberg officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop has squashed the online rumours.

"We aren't experiencing an increase in reported robberies," Sen Sgt Bishop said.

"If there are people claiming they have been a victim to these supposed attacks they should come and report it."

He admitted it was becoming more challenging to identify what was true and what was false on social media and cautioned people to read public posts with a pinch of salt.

"It's a bit of a melting pot online," Sen Sgt Bishop said.

"People need to be very aware what is real and what isn't as sometimes it can be hard to tell."

Sen Sgt Bishop told the NewsMail he encouraged people to come in to the station so a full investigation could be undertaken.

He also asked, however, that people were transparent and truthful with officers so police.

