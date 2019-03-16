Pride of Apple Isle proves Mile too good

Anthony Darmanin shows his joy as Mystic Journey takes out the All Star Mile. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty

TASMANIAN filly Mystic Journey surged home on Saturday to win the inaugural $5 million All-Star Mile at Flemington.

The Adam Trinder-trained filly was a wildcard entry into the All-Star Mile and she proved her worth, unleashing a dazzling finishing burst to defeat Godolphin pair Hartnell and Alizee.

Bought for $11,000 as a yearling, Mystic Journey backed up her win in the Group 1 Australian Guineas with victory in the world's richest mile race, which netted connections a cool $2.5 million.

"It is unbelievable," jockey Anthony Darmanin said.

"She just travelled so sweet in the run. And I thought I was going to hit that early. She's so gutsy and determined.

"He's (Trinder) placed her so well every start. I can't thank him enough. I'm so grateful because most of my family is here today. And mum is at home, so is my brother. I wish them all the best in their recovery. I can't believe it.

"I will be partying hard tonight. I'm telling you. That's for sure. Whoever wants to come out, come out. It's on me."

Trainer Adam Trinder and Mystic Journey at Spreyton. Picture: Chris Kidd

Trinder will set Mystic Journey for the Cox Plate in the spring.

"This will be her last run for the autumn and put her away and hopefully get her to the Cox Plate," he said.

"She's fantastic. I don't know where the bottom of her is to be perfectly honest with you. She is a young filly.

"She was a first group 1 winner to come out of Tasmania or first Tasmanian trained group 1 winner. Now won the richest mile race in the world, $5 million in prize money.

"We only race for $10 million throughout the course of the year. She's earned half of half of that."