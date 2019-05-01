Mystery surrounds suspicious powder packages washed ashore

SUSPICIOUS: Superintendent Craig Hawkins addressed media regarding two 1kg packages of white powder that washed up on two separate Bundaberg beaches in December.

MORE than five months after two suspicious packages of white powder washed ashore at Bundaberg, police don't have answers and continue to investigate.

The first brick-sized package was discovered on December 21 by members of the public and a week later another washed ashore at Mon Repos.

The two separate one-kilogram packages contained a white powder substance and at the time when testing of the contents was still taking place police said there was a "high possibility" it was cocaine, the Australian reported.

In a joint operation between state and federal police they are hoping someone will come forward with more information.

At the time Wide Bay Burnett District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the parcels would be sent to Brisbane to be scientifically analysed.

"We are still yet to have the product analysed. However, clearly the way it is packaged and the way it has been presented, our strong suspicion is that obviously it is an illicit substance." superintendent Hawkins said in December.

In late January police said the substance was still waiting to undergo testing in Brisbane to determine what it was.

The police spokesman said they hadn't ruled out the possibility that more packages could wash up anywhere along the east coast and they warned people that exposure to it could be harmful.

The NewsMail contacted both police services yesterday and was told there was no update and investigations continued.

In December Supt Hawkins said police were seeking further information from the public.

"Any further information we can get from the public may help us establish the locations of further packages," Supt Hawkins said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.