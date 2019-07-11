Mystery surrounds random buggy found on farm

POLICE are trying to identify the owner of a buggy found on a Gooburrum farm.

The black CF Moto UForce 800 model was found by the farm's owners this morning.

They reported their find to police.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the buggy was unregistered, making it difficult to determine who the owner was.

But, Snr Const Webb said, investigators had contacted the brand in Victoria in hopes they could identify the purchaser.

"Only speculating, we believe it was possibly taken from a nearby farm and ran out of fuel," she said.

Snr Const Webb said there had been a recent trend of farm equipment being stolen from local farms.

To provide information or prove ownership, ring Police Link on 131 444 and reference the number QI 1901323978.