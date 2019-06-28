Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter airlifted a man from St Lawrence after he was found bloodied near train tracks.
Crime

Mystery surrounds man found bloodied in St Lawrence

Ashley Pillhofer
by
28th Jun 2019 1:57 PM
POLICE do not know how a 38-year-old Cannonvale man ended up lying surrounded by his own blood on a St Lawrence street with severe internal injuries.

The unidentified man is in a critical but stable condition, fighting for life at a Townsville hospital after an eight hour rescue mission conducted by RACQ CQ Rescue.

A statement from the helicopter rescue crew which responded to the "freak incident" said when crews arrived the man was in an "altered state of consciousness" with serious head and internal injuries.

Today, police confirmed there was no evidence to support the injuries were caused by any sort of vehicle hitting the man.

But that leaves the question, what happened?

Police have appealed for public information of how the man sustained critical injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Queensland Police said the 38-year-old was located on the side of the road in Railway Parade, near a large fig tree around 3.40pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed how the man was injured or who has any information which could assist with this investigation should contact police and quote reference number QP1901228018.

