Mystery surrounds huge pile of phones found at Baldwin Swamp

Do you recognise any of these items?

POLICE are asking the public to help them find the rightful homes of a number of phones bizarrely found at Baldwin Swamp.

The police property room has been filling up with items, and on Saturday, numerous phones were added to that mix.

The following mobile phones were located at Baldwin Swamp on Saturday, October 26:

Black and grey Telstra ZTE

Black Huawei mobile

Alcatel U5

Samsung Galaxy J2

Optus

Sony Experia

Telstra

Other property found at this location included:

Fujifilm Insta Mini 8 camera

Databank with the word 'UNIT' written on it

Debit card in the name of Staci

Caltex Star Card

The police reference number for this property is QP1902111432.

Other new items that have made their way into the police property room include: