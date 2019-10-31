Mystery surrounds huge pile of phones found at Baldwin Swamp
POLICE are asking the public to help them find the rightful homes of a number of phones bizarrely found at Baldwin Swamp.
The police property room has been filling up with items, and on Saturday, numerous phones were added to that mix.
The following mobile phones were located at Baldwin Swamp on Saturday, October 26:
- Black and grey Telstra ZTE
- Black Huawei mobile
- Alcatel U5
- Samsung Galaxy J2
- Optus
- Sony Experia
- Telstra
Other property found at this location included:
- Fujifilm Insta Mini 8 camera
- Databank with the word 'UNIT' written on it
- Debit card in the name of Staci
- Caltex Star Card
The police reference number for this property is QP1902111432.
Other new items that have made their way into the police property room include:
- Telstra Superior black mobile phone in a Captain America case handed into police on Sunday, October 27 - QP1902118324
- Samsung mobile phone in a black leather case found in the Takalvan Street Shopping Centre on Friday, October 18 - QP1902039417
- Black backpack containing a power bank, mobile phone and other personal items located at Alexandra Park on Sunday, October 27 - QP1902115509