Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Do you recognise any of these items?
Do you recognise any of these items?
News

Mystery surrounds huge pile of phones found at Baldwin Swamp

Mikayla Haupt
by
31st Oct 2019 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are asking the public to help them find the rightful homes of a number of phones bizarrely found at Baldwin Swamp.

The police property room has been filling up with items, and on Saturday, numerous phones were added to that mix.

The following mobile phones were located at Baldwin Swamp on Saturday, October 26:

  • Black and grey Telstra ZTE
  • Black Huawei mobile
  • Alcatel U5
  • Samsung Galaxy J2
  • Optus
  • Sony Experia
  • Telstra

Other property found at this location included:

  • Fujifilm Insta Mini 8 camera
  • Databank with the word 'UNIT' written on it
  • Debit card in the name of Staci
  • Caltex Star Card

The police reference number for this property is QP1902111432.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Other new items that have made their way into the police property room include: 

  • Telstra Superior black mobile phone in a Captain America case handed into police on Sunday, October 27 - QP1902118324
  • Samsung mobile phone in a black leather case found in the Takalvan Street Shopping Centre on Friday, October 18 - QP1902039417
  • Black backpack containing a power bank, mobile phone and other personal items located at Alexandra Park on Sunday, October 27 - QP1902115509
baldwin swamp crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police kept busy with string of offences

        premium_icon Police kept busy with string of offences

        Crime IT HAS been a busy week for Bundaberg police, after a range of crimes were committed. Here is just a selection of the incidents that happened in the Bundaberg area...

        • 31st Oct 2019 11:30 AM
        Deputy PM told to control backbenchers over deal

        premium_icon Deputy PM told to control backbenchers over deal

        News THE Federal Labor’s infrastructure spokeswoman said the Hinkler Regional Deal was...

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards