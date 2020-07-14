Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don’t overcrowd.
Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don’t overcrowd.
Letters to the Editor

Mystery surrounds effectiveness of COVID-19 app

20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING media reports that the COVID-19 app has been downloaded to about 6.5 million mobile phones, it isn't working.

A bit of research seems to reveal that it actually picked up one case. It's almost impossible to get a summary as to whether the app ever really actually worked or not.

Community Newsletter SignUp

We're not saying it doesn't work at all, though there is little evidence that it is effective, but no one is saying how many cases have been detected either.

So maybe it's likely that it isn't doing what it was intended to do and was/is a major flop. I hope that I'm wrong but the odds seem to say otherwise.

Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don't overcrowd.

We see what's happening in Victoria and New South Wales.

We don't want to be next.

But with the border now open, we see thousands of tourists flocking in and we fear an infected case or two may well slip through and that's all that's needed to start another disaster, if not detected immediately.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INTERACTIVE MAP: 36 hooning hot spots across Bundaberg

        premium_icon INTERACTIVE MAP: 36 hooning hot spots across Bundaberg

        News MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community have nominated the 36 hot spots in the region they say are being targeted by hoons.

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy residents urged to report illegal crops

        premium_icon Bundy residents urged to report illegal crops

        News The ATO have revealed how much illegal tobacco was seized and destroyed in the last...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        NEED A RIDE? Five Bundy businesses to drive you from A to B

        premium_icon NEED A RIDE? Five Bundy businesses to drive you from A to B

        News Handy list of driver and rideshare services in the region

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Do you know an aged care worker who deserves recognition?

        premium_icon Do you know an aged care worker who deserves recognition?

        Community THE nation’s representative aged care organisations are calling on all Australians...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM