Mystery surrounds Bundy councillor election poll

ReachTEL are currently conducting a survey on the council election but are unable to confirm who the client is.

RESIDENTS have been left scratching their heads after receiving surveys in relation to the Bundaberg council election next year.

The telephone survey is being conducted by ReachTEL on behalf of an unnamed client.

Resident George Martin wrote to the NewsMail, curious to know who that client is.

The survey asks questions about only four council representatives, Mayor Jack Dempsey and councillors, Helen Blackburn, Judy Peters and Ross Sommerfeld.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council was aware of the survey but had no involvement.

“We’ve heard about the survey but it’s nothing to do with Council and we have no comment,” the spokesman said.

A ReachTEL spokesman confirmed the organisation was conducting the survey but could not divulge the identity of their client or any information directly linked to the survey.

“Surveys may or may not be made anonymous, not for the client directly but to ensure the results we receive are entirely accurate and without bias,” the spokesman said.

Cr Blackburn said she had not commissioned the polling but she hoped the party responsible used the data in an ethical manner.

The NewsMail also reached out to Crs Dempsey, Peters and Sommerfeld for comment yesterday.