Mystery surrounds Border Force boat visit to Bundy

Jim Alouat
| 10th Mar 2017 5:18 PM
JUST VISITING: ADV Cape Byron will be in the region this weekend.
JUST VISITING: ADV Cape Byron will be in the region this weekend.

UPDATE 3PM:

THE ADV Cape Byron has arrived in Bundaberg but the reason for the visit of the Border Force boat remains a mystery.

Crew members of the Australian Border Force Cape Class Patrol Boat were seen boarding a colourful bus at the Port of Bundaberg, seeming to indicate the visit is more leisure than pleasure.

The Australian Department of Defence has not responded to the NewsMail's questions.

The ADV Cape Byron, an Australian Border Force Cape Class Patrol Boat, docked at the Port of Bundaberg.
The ADV Cape Byron, an Australian Border Force Cape Class Patrol Boat, docked at the Port of Bundaberg.

YESTERDAY

BOAT watchers and Royal Australian Navy aficionados will be in for a surprise tomorrow when the ADV Cape Byron, an Australian Border Force Cape Class Patrol Boat, docks in at the Port of Bundaberg.

A Toll Remote Logistics spokesman today confirmed it was providing some "low-key” shore services for Cape Byron and making sure the boat got into the port okay.

The 58m vessel, which can reach top speeds of up to 26 knots, was built by Australian shipbuilder Austal and launched in 2014 from Fremantle, Western Australia.

It was part of a $350 million Federal Government investment in a new maritime patrol fleet.

The eight patrol boats were named after geographical capes in each Australian state and territory.

In July last year, ADV Cape Nelson members were treated to the sights of Bundaberg when they stopped at the Port of Bundaberg as part of a short logistics visit.

CAPE BYRON

Can undertake 28-day patrols

Able to sail 4000 nautical miles before needing to refuel

Designed to combat the full range of maritime security threats

Carries a larger crew

Enhanced capability to operate in higher sea states and more severe conditions

Identifies, tracks and intercepts threats in the maritime domain and gathers intelligence and stores evidence

Able to launch two tender response vessels at the same time

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  australian navy border force port of bundaberg

