Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered this afternoon.
Police outside a Gladstone residence where the body of a person was discovered this afternoon.
News

Mystery surrounds body found at Gladstone residence

Rodney Stevens
15th Feb 2021 6:19 PM | Updated: 16th Feb 2021 5:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a body at a Gladstone residence on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a medical incident at a private residence at 4.22pm.

The spokeswoman referred The Observer to the Queensland Police Service for further comment.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the residence on View Street for a concern for welfare.

It was reported the occupant of the residence hadn't answered the door for two days.

Fire fighters reportedly peered through a window of the residence and saw the person, who was believed to be deceased, on the floor of the premises.

Gladstone police arrived shortly thereafter.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police had taken control of the scene.

Officers at the scene reportedly called for an undertaker to attend the address and requested face masks be brought to the scene.

The spokeswoman said the sex of the person or their age was not yet known due to the decomposition of the body.

The Queensland Police spokeswoman said the incident wasn't currently being treated as suspicious.

More to come

More Stories

concern for welfare dead body found deceased gladstone gladstone observer gladstone police qas gladstone qfes gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      New Facebook product mocked

      New Facebook product mocked
      • 16th Feb 2021 9:18 AM

      Top Stories

        Morning crashes: Woman suffers ‘significant’ injury

        Premium Content Morning crashes: Woman suffers ‘significant’ injury

        News Emergency crews in the region have been kept busy with not one, but two crashes this morning.

        The little country corner shop that just can’t stay closed

        Premium Content The little country corner shop that just can’t stay closed

        News It has been a prominent business of the small rural town near Childers since the...

        Young man loses car after hoon act in front of police

        Premium Content Young man loses car after hoon act in front of police

        News The court heard the man has been without his licence and car for almost 18...

        Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        Premium Content Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        News With works underway the upgrade will allow the holiday park to accept more bookings...