MYSTERY RIDER: Do you know who the man in black is?

BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the rider of a black coloured motorcycle.

At 7pm on Friday, June 28 the motorcycle is alleged to have been involved in an evade police offence in Childers.

Yesterday, the motorcycle was observed travelling northbound on Clayton Rd, Bundaberg whilst an officer was busy with a vehicle interception.

At both times, the motorcycle was displaying Queensland registration plates TN315 which do not belong to that vehicle.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote the reference number: QP1901249241.