Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
News

Mystery over Woman’s body found next to the M1

by Kyle Wisniewski
18th Oct 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN'S body has been found on the side of the M1 on the Gold Coast, sparking a major investigation by police.

The body was discovered by officers at 8.30pm Saturday night at Coomera, near exit 54.

Officers discovered a damaged car parked dangerously on the road's shoulder next to the southbound lanes.

The body of a 32-year-old woman's body was found near the car.

A 31-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle was to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death.

Queensland Police are appealing for public assistance and urge anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 (southbound) 8.30pm to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoopers.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mystery over Woman's body found next to the M1

More Stories

body coomera crime editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        Premium Content Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        News Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is set to splash the cash in Childers if the LNP wins the upcoming state election.

        Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        Premium Content Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        News One of the man was involved in a crash earlier this year.

        40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        News See some of the action on the field and photos from the sideline.

        ‘I must imprison you’: Man jailed for drunken crash with kids in car

        Premium Content ‘I must imprison you’: Man jailed for drunken crash with kids...

        News He was already disqualified from driving at the time but is now taking steps to get...