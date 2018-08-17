Mystery man of samurai death

Mr McKee was in debt due to his gambling problem. Picture: AAP Image/YouTube

A MYSTERY man at the heart of a samurai sword attack that left a young rapper bleeding to death on the street fled to Singapore shortly after.

Police are aware of the "known person", who cannot be identified, and allege he drove hip-hop artist Jett McKee to the Forest Lodge home in Sydney's inner west - where a home invasion turned fatal.

It was there that 23-year-old Hannah Quinn chased down Mr McKee who had broken into her home.

A court heard yesterday she then allegedly flung him to the ground before her boyfriend sliced the would-be robber's head open with a samurai sword.

Police say Quinn screamed "What the f*** have you done?" after actor Blake Davis, 28, allegedly brought the weapon down on 30-year-old Mr McKee's skull in broad daylight in Forest Lodge last Friday.

Detectives allege Mr McKee had a balaclava, replica pistol, pepper spray and knuckledusters on him when he and a "known person" drove to the inner west suburb and parked near Mr Davis and Ms Quinn's granny flat.

Blake Davis. Picture: Supplied

A court heard when Mr McKee was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital by ambulance, the mystery man arranged to meet Mr McKee's pregnant girlfriend Averil Bowers. He handed over Mr McKee's mobile phone and keys.

Ms Quinn and Mr Davis subsequently hotel-hopped before handing themselves into police on Monday, according to court documents.

They've both been charged with murder. Quinn is also facing an additional charge of being an accessory after the fact to the killing of the local hip-hop artist.

The unemployed musician - whose girlfriend is pregnant - had a gambling problem, according to a police statement of facts.

He'd continued to play the poker machines despite his parents giving him $31,000 to pay off a debt.

Police allege after Mr McKee entered the granny flat, neighbours heard a male voice say "there's no money here".

Davis allegedly later told family and friends he was then punched by the armed intruder.

"It is to be remembered that these were innocent people enjoying their Friday afternoon," Quinn's lawyer, Tom Hughes, said in Newtown Local Court on Thursday.

A mystery man drove Mr McKee to the home. Picture: AAP Image/LinkedIn

Mr Hughes claims Mr McKee then told the couple: "You don't want to get hurt. I will shoot you. There's lots more people like me who will come and shoot you. Give me any valuables." He said Quinn was "terrified" and "traumatised".

"This is a 23-year-old girl with no criminal history who has been the subject of a particularly unpleasant home invasion," Mr Hughes said.

Police allege Quinn chased Mr McKee from the home screaming "Who are you? Who the f*** are you?".

Mr Hughes said this was a "remarkable" thing for a shocked woman "who could be described as a waif" to do.

The would-be robber was on the ground when Davis caught up and allegedly swung the sword into his head.

Police allege neighbours heard Davis later say "F***, I'm going to jail". The two accused allegedly ran home and hid the sword before leaving with more than $21,000 cash, two mobiles phones, six nunchucks and a pistol - believed to be a pellet gun. The items were found in a laneway.

Mr Hughes said Quinn did not know "Davis was so possessed" and the alleged attack wasn't planned.

The 23-year-old was granted bail by magistrate Margaret Quinn on Thursday on the condition she report daily to police and supply a $60,000 surety. Both accused are due to return to court on October 9. Davis remains in custody.

