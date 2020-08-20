Menu
CAN YOU HELP: Police are seeking public assistance to identify the man pictured.
News

Mystery man: Can you help cops solve 2018 case?

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
POLICE are calling on the public to help identify the man pictured after an alleged fuel drive-off incident two years ago.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 5:50pm on February 19, 2018 a vehicle attended a service station on the Bruce Highway at Glass House Mountains.

“The male driver attempted to pay for the fuel however his card has declined and then left without paying,” she said.

“Male suspect is described as Caucasian aged in his early 20s, short dark hair, about 180cms tall, of slim to stocky build, tanned complexion. Wearing a white Adidas tee shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.”

Police are currently investigating the matter and urge anyone who can identify the male or has any information in relation to the offence to contact police and quote the police reference number QP1800326835.

Police can be contacted via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Bundaberg News Mail

