Mystery hours leading up to teen’s death in lagoon

Police at the scene on Clearwater Cres, Toogoom, where a dead body was found in the lake.

A TEENAGER, found dead in a Toogoom lagoon, could have been in the water for more than two days.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said a neighbour noticed the 17-year-old boy's body in the artificial lagoon on Tuesday and immediately informed police.

Snr Sgt Harbison said while misadventure was considered the most likely cause of death at this point, a report would be prepared for the coroner.

He said the last confirmed sighting of the teen was on Sunday afternoon and police were appealing to the public to notify them if he had been seen since then.

"Police are appealing to anyone who saw the male person walking around the artificial lagoon at Toogoom in the preceding days," he said.

The boy was wearing a black jumper, jeans and joggers.

"We cannot determine at this point when or how he entered the water," Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"It is not being treated as suspicious."

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison talking outside Maryborough police station.

He said there was no information about what had happened in the hours between Sunday afternoon and the discovery of the boy's body.

"At this point we can't tell at what point he entered the water.

"It could be that he had been in the water for some time.

Snr Sgt Harbison said footage of the boy might have been captured on dashcams or he could have been spotted by walkers in the area.

He asked anyone who might have information to come forward.

He also said the boy had been positively identified by his family.

"They're obviously traumatised," he said.

"They have some questioned they would like answered and we are trying to answer those questions for them.

"There are quite a few unknowns at this moment."

The neighbour who spotted the boy's body was affected by the sight, he said.

"Naturally, it's a very quiet little community, it's naturally disturbing for anybody to see."

If you need support phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.