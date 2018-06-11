Menu
Bundaberg Police Station.
Crime

Mystery car slams into house and then leaves

11th Jun 2018 11:43 AM

BUNDABERG Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward about a traffic incident that occurred on Thursday, May 31.

At about 10.30pm police attended a hit and run traffic crash on Scotton St, Kepnock.

A white sedan or possibly hatchback, older model Subaru or similar with damage to the front of the vehicle failed to stop the T intersection of Scotton and Berghofer Sts, Kepnock and drove straight into an unoccupied dwelling causing damage to the residence.

Bundaberg Police request the community be on the look out for a vehicle matching the given description.

If you have any information which may assist our investigators, please contact police and quote reference number QP1800996952.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

