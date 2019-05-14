Mystery board ignites Bargara's community spirit

PADDLE AWAY: Hudson McKenzie said the board would be great for people who don't own one, and he may come and use it soon.

SOMETIMES it is the simple things that mean the most, and this is especially so for random acts of kindness in the community.

Bargara residents are praising an unknown local's initiative to leave a community paddle board out for all to enjoy at the causeway lagoon.

But no one has yet come forward to claim the idea as their own.

Resident Kevin Hill, who stumbled across the board over the weekend, said it was a "wonderful initiative” for the community to get behind.

Mr Hill said it would be great to see other residents add different beach related items in addition to the board, and hopes the board is there for good.

He said it would even be great to see a few more boards left out for those wanting to learn how to paddle board.

Other locals took to social media to sing praises for the giving spirit of the Bargara community.

"The only thing better than seeing the board left there for community use is the amount of people enjoying it,” Jodie Turnbull commented.

Karen Mailo commented they were "blessed to live in such a beautiful community”.