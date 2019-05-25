Mystery as woman’s body found in park

Police have swarmed on a inner-city park in Melbourne after a woman’s body was found near tennis courts. Picture: Tim Carrafa

A woman's body has been found in a popular inner-city park in Melbourne.

The unidentified woman was located near tennis courts inside Royal Park about 9:15am on Saturday, which is located near to Melbourne Zoo.

Police search at crime scene in Royal Park South, Parkville. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Dozens of police arrived to the scene to start their investigation, with forensic officers in masks and gloves combing the area between North Park Tennis Club and the Flemington Road Cricket Oval.

A woman’s body has been found near tennis courts in Royal Park near Flemington Rd, Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa

The exact cause of death was yet to be determined, with police saying an investigation was ongoing.

Police are seen at a staging point in Royal Park, Melbourne, after a woman’s body was found. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross.