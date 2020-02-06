Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr. and Ria Gabriella Williams
Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr. and Ria Gabriella Williams
News

Mystery after couple found dead on hike

by Amanda Woods
6th Feb 2020 12:12 PM

A missing couple was found dead this week off a hiking trail deep inside a California forest, according to authorities and a new report.

Investigators found the bodies of Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr., 29, of Big Bear and Ria Gabriella Williams, 27, of Santa Ana, around 1.30pm on Monday almost a kilometre into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and ABC 7.

Nearly 11 hours earlier, deputies had spotted Ms Williams' car in a parking area near the trail, police said.

The couple went for a walk into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake.
The couple went for a walk into the forest near the Cougar Crest Trail, close to Big Bear Lake.

Mr Stockwell and Ms Williams were last seen together in Big Bear on January 29, authorities said.

Two days later, a co-worker reported Ms Williams missing when she did not report to work, police said. Mr Stockwell had also been reported missing by his father.

"Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play," the police statement said.

But due to the circumstances, the case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Autopsies will determine the cause of death for both Stockwell and Williams.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks homicide investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor: There are other options for Paradise Dam

        premium_icon Mayor: There are other options for Paradise Dam

        News THE Bundaberg Mayor said there were other alternatives than rushing a Paradise Dam amendment into parliament.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        UPDATE: Keith Pitt 'deeply honoured' by new cabinet role

        premium_icon UPDATE: Keith Pitt 'deeply honoured' by new cabinet role

        Politics HINKLER MP Keith Pitt will become a cabinet minister.

        The story of Bundaberg's new CBD piano

        premium_icon The story of Bundaberg's new CBD piano

        News Music to your ears in the CBD

        • 6th Feb 2020 12:30 PM