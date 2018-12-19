Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
Offbeat

Mysterious purple jellyfish found on beach

by Gerard Cockburn
19th Dec 2018 5:03 AM | Updated: 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERIOUS purple jellyfish were found washed up at a Bribie Beach last weekend.

Patrol captain Luke O'Flynn and his fellow lifeguards from the Bribie Surf Club found the odd sea jellies while on beach patrol.

A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall

"At first we thought it was a dog ball, we had no idea that it was a jellyfish," he said.

Two were found on the beach and one in the water between the flags according to club president Jeff Butler.

 

The jelly in question are believed to be a Crown Jellyfish and are harmless to humans.

Crown jellyfish are usually found in Indonesia and this was the first-time that they have been spotted at Bribie Beach.

It is still unknown how the Jellyfish ended up in South Queensland waters.

The jellyfish [in picture] has been stored in a jar in the surf clubs first aid room for collection by scientists in the coming days.

More Stories

editors picks jellyfish purple queensland sea life

Top Stories

    'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

    premium_icon 'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

    Council News CHRISTMAS and the beach go hand-in-hand, so recent works to clear up drainage issues at the Moneys Ck lagoon have been completed just in time.

    Bringing Bundy business to the world

    premium_icon Bringing Bundy business to the world

    Property Ties to our sister city strengthened

    Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    premium_icon Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    Offbeat Bundy woman celebrates a special century

    Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    premium_icon Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    Politics IMAGINATIONS are set to run wild at the newly-opened playground

    Local Partners