Mysterious object cuts open man's car: 'I'm lucky to live'

ALEXANDER Kinman is lucky to be alive.

The Wilsonton man was on his way to work at the Oakey Abattoir on Wednesday morning when an unknown object fell off the back of a truck and cut open his car bonnet.

He said he left his home about 3.45am, with the incident occurring about half an hour later.

"I was on the highway, at the bit where it becomes the two lanes, heading out towards Oakey when I saw a truck coming in the opposite direction, he was going towards Toowoomba," Mr Kinman said.

"The I heard an all-mighty bang. I stopped, got out of car, walked around it, couldn't see anything as it was still pretty dark.

CLOSE CALL: Alexander Kinman's vehicle was damaged as he drove to work. An object dislodged from a truck and sliced a hole in his bonnet. Wednesday, 25th Jul, 2018. Nev Madsen

"I drove from where I stopped to work and as soon as I looked at the passenger side of the bonnet there was a big dint and gouge out of it.

"My bumper has all sort of scratches on it, a plastic bit has disappeared."

Mr Kinman said he was certain something had fallen off the truck to cause the damage, as he saw no traces of an animal or other debris on the road.

"I really think something fell off that truck and hit me, whatever came off that truck made a mess of a bonnet," he said.

He said he hoped truck drivers needed to be extra careful with their load.

"Trucks need to double check their load so things like this don't happen again," he said.

"They need to triple check their load before they even move.

"Because it was dark I couldn't grab the truck's number plate."

He said he was lucky to be alive, as if whatever the object was had hit the car in a slightly different location he might not have made it through the incident.

"Half of my car is nearly destroyed," he said.

Mr Kinman said he would now have to fork out his $800 excess to get the bonnet repaired.

"I rung the insurance mob when I came home, insurance will basically end up fixing up," he said.

"I'm very annoyed as I spent a lot of time on this car, not in car shows, but I just bought this ute to do what we've got to do.

"I spent a bit of money getting a better car so we can do stuff then all this crap happens. I only just gave it a wash and clean, it's heartbreaking."