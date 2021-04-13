Mysterious ‘explosion’ sends shockwaves through Warwick

BLOWING UP: One Warwick resident’s post about the apparent ‘explosion” was flooded with similar experiences and sometimes-wild theories. Picture: iStock

From fireworks or gunshots to letterbox bombs and meth labs gone wrong, dozens of theories about an apparent "explosion" in Warwick on the weekend are circulating wildly online.

Warwick resident Ben McCosker was one of the first to report the incident, which he said sent shockwaves through his Willi St home just before 1am on Sunday.

He said the huge disruption appeared to come from north of his house, towards Akooramak or the Alexander Motel.

"It wasn't so much a boom, but a crack-bang sort of sound. It was the loudest noise I've ever heard in my life … I can still hear it in my mind, it was just the most phenomenal noise," he said.

"You could see an orangey glow outside everywhere, with sparky-type things flying around. I went and stood outside for about 10 minutes looking around, but I couldn't see anyone or anything.

"It was no gunshot or fireworks, it was a really intense explosion …(but) you couldn't smell anything, there was no odour in the air from any chemicals (or smoke)."

Mr McCosker said he checked online for information about any power outages and drove around the neighbourhood later that day to check for damage, but came up empty-handed until he turned to social media.

His Facebook post about the apparent explosion was quickly inundated with dozens of comments offering similar experiences and theories, which ranged from a transformer explosion to "meth lab gone wrong".

"I heard the same thing one night weeks ago in East St, then there was an orange glow afterwards to the east," fellow resident Vanessa Guy wrote.

Another Warwick resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Daily News she had been hearing similar loud "booms" from around the Condavale estate on Lyndhurst Lane for almost two months.

"It seems to be a regular occurrence … if it's a clear (and) quiet night, it is very loud and echoes, and it's usually the same time every week," she said.

Other residents said they'd heard reports of similarly inexplicable "explosions" in Killarney and Inglewood.

While an exploding transformer was one of the top theories online, Ergon Energy principal corporate communications advisor Brett Judge said the power company had no records of outages or customer complaints in the area over the weekend.

Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said no explosion or similar incident had been reported to police at this stage.