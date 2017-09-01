25°
News

Mysterious abandoned kayak has links to Bundaberg

No Caption
No Caption

AT 6pm on August 30, members of the Whitsunday Water police were advised of an apparently abandoned kayak in Pioneer Bay on the marina wall in Abel Point Marina.

The kayak was near a licensed venue and contained some items of clothing inside.

A life jacket and a Brothers Bundaberg Rugby League club shirt were found with the kayak.

A blue paynter line was found fitted to the front of the kayak and it is possible that it has drifted away from a vessel moored in the Pioneer Bay mooring grid.

If you have any information regarding the ownership of these items, please contact the Whitsunday Water Police station on 0749 677 222 (not a 24-hour unit) or the Whitsunday Police station on 0749 488 888.

The police report number to refer to is QP1701523914.

Items will only be returned by police once ownership has been confirmed.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form any time.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au, 24 hours.

No Caption
No Caption
Bundaberg News Mail
Mum's fight for tougher penalties after son's crash pain

Mum's fight for tougher penalties after son's crash pain

TRISHA Mabley’s son had to learn how to walk again after he was seriously injured in a crash which claimed the lives of two of his closest friends.

Earthquake hit near Bundy, but you didn't feel it

A woman felt her house rumble this morning.

Expert says quakes may not always show up

Couple endures house fire but then thieves hit garden

RIPPED UP: A Bundaberg couple's efforts to restore their house after a kitchen fire have been devastated after thieves took their plants.

Cruel plant thieves strike

First images of new Bundy CBD revealed

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision.Photo Contributed

International designers to transform our city

Local Partners