Mysterious abandoned kayak has links to Bundaberg

AT 6pm on August 30, members of the Whitsunday Water police were advised of an apparently abandoned kayak in Pioneer Bay on the marina wall in Abel Point Marina.

The kayak was near a licensed venue and contained some items of clothing inside.

A life jacket and a Brothers Bundaberg Rugby League club shirt were found with the kayak.

A blue paynter line was found fitted to the front of the kayak and it is possible that it has drifted away from a vessel moored in the Pioneer Bay mooring grid.

If you have any information regarding the ownership of these items, please contact the Whitsunday Water Police station on 0749 677 222 (not a 24-hour unit) or the Whitsunday Police station on 0749 488 888.

The police report number to refer to is QP1701523914.

Items will only be returned by police once ownership has been confirmed.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form any time.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au, 24 hours.