Myer throwing surprise 24-hour sale

Myer is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on highly-coveted brands including Dyson, KitchenAid and Samonsite.

Myer Australia has announced a massive flash sale on Saturday, February 29, offering shoppers up to 50 per cent off everything in-store.

The discounts are in celebration of the leap year - the extra day on the calendar that rolls around once every four years.

Bargain hunters can expect deals on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid, Samsonite as well as hefty discounts on beauty and fashion items.

Given this is likely to be an elbows out event, one set to rival Black Friday or the Boxing Day sales, it's worth knowing which are best deals on offer.

It is worth nothing, shoppers can purchase items online from midnight. Normal hours apply in-store.

To help we've taken a closer look at the best bargains in each category. You're welcome.

BEST IN HOMEWARE

Dyson products are always high on shopping wishlists and this sale is offering up to 50 per cent off the brand's appliances.

Those in the market for a V7 Motorhead Handstick vacuum will be able to snaffle one for $449, saving $150.

KitchenAid, the most coveted of all kitchen appliances, also comes with a hefty reduction as part of the one-day offer.

The retailer is offering its Classic Stand Mixer in Black for $499, down from $849.

Other models of KitchenAid are also featured in the sale with the Artisan Stand Mixer reduced from $949 to $699.

Samsonite luggage has also been included in the sale with select items featuring up to 50 per cent off.

Small hard shell suitcases measuring 55cm have been reduced from $625 to $315 while larger 81cm versions have been reduced from $965 to $482.

BEST IN FASHION

The sale isn't just limited to homewares, with the retailer revealing it has included a range of designer faves in the discount.

Keen shoppers can expect up to 50 per cent off top names including Diane Von Furstenburg, M Missoni, Victoria Beckham, Moschino, Jonathan Simkhai, and Alice & Olivia,

Other labels to feature include Needle & Thread, Paper London, PSWL, Joseph, Veronica Beard, Remain by Birger Christensen, Rotate by Birger Christensen and Fiorucci.

Kyly Clarke looking fab in Mossman’s Vision Of You. Picture: Instagram/Kyly Clarke

You could also snap up Mossman's Vision Of You dress, which was recently worn by ex-cricket WAG Kyly Clarke, for $182, down from $259.

BEST IN BEAUTY

In addition to homeware and fashion, the one-day sale also includes great deals on beauty.

Shoppers in the market for perfume can nab a 30 per cent discount on brands like Versace, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Kenzo, Chloe, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs.

Cult beauty brand MAC features 20 per cent off for the duration of the sale.

Designer name fragrances, including Marc Jacobs, have been reduced by 30 per cent.

Myer is also offering shoppers 20 per cent off a range of top beauty brands including MAC, Benefit and the very covetable YSL beauty.

The sale makes it the perfect time to stock up on cult classics including MAC's Strobe Cream, now down from $56 to $44.80.

While the product is considered a moisturiser, it is hailed by beauty fans around the world for its ability to create luminous skin.

Additionally, those who've tried it have raved about how it can be used as a primer for an all-over sheen.

Myer's sale runs for 24 hours only on Saturday, February 29. Products are available in-store on online until stocks are sold.

