Sunshine Coast and Mackay ate among the next cabs of the rank for Myer openings.
Myer will reopen more stores across country

by Cormac Pearson
20th May 2020 3:11 PM
MYER has today announced it will open nine more stores nationwide, with two of those in Queensland.

The Mackay and Maroochydore stores are the lucky two that will resume retail this Friday as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

These two stores add to the three current open Brisbane Myer stores in Carindale, Chermside, and North Lakes, as well as the Townsville and Toowoomba stores.

Three stores in NSW, two in WA and one in SA and the ACT make up the other seven stores reopening.

Myer has a strict cleanliness policy in place that abides by the continuing social distancing rules including increased cleaning of stores, card payment only and hand sanitiser stations.

Beauty appointments, intimate apparel fittings, suit fittings and shoe fittings all remain suspended.

Originally published as Myer reopen two more Queensland stores

