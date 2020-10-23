‘My wrist is light’: Aus Post staff clap back on Twitter

Australia Post employees have poked fun at their colleagues on Twitter after the social media platform erupted over revelations senior staff in the organisation were gifted $3000 Cartier watches by its CEO.

Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate was ordered to stand down after spending $12,000 on four Cartier watches for senior executives while an independent investigation into the matter takes place.

The luxury gifts were revealed during a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.

The revelation saw Twitter erupt in response, with social media users questioning why the high-paid executives received such valuable gifts.

In since deleted tweets, several members of the Australia Post social media team replied to some of the swipes aimed at the organisation.

After one user wrote: "Frontline postal workers put in an inordinate amount of work, too. Where are their Cartier watches?", Aus Post staffer Liam replied: "Don't forget about the behind the scenes customer support workers. My wrist is light."

Another Twitter user said the company was a "swamp" which spied on staff and gave elite gifts.

Liam replied with a GIF from the film Shrek writing: "We do have some nice boulders in this swamp though".

During the Senate estimates, it was also revealed Australia Post had spent $380,000 on plants sparking another user to suggest it would be better spent cutting "10 cents off every letter".

Australia Post staffer Mel replied: "$380k on plants with 4,433 Post Offices - $86 per Post Office … I did not calculate any Head Offices.

"What can get from Bunnings $86? 3, maybe 4 good plants if you're savvy? I say up the budget for plants for next year."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered an urgent investigation into Ms Holgate, her executives and the board, saying he was appalled: "It's disgraceful and it's not on."

The cash splash was exposed by Labor senator Kimberley Kitching but defended by Ms Holgate, who was wearing a Bulgari watch believed to be worth about $48,000 as she argued the government-owned business was a "commercial organisation".

"I have not used taxpayers' money," Ms Holgate said.

"It was a recommendation from our chair that these people get rewarded."

Australia Post chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo said the board and management team would "fully co-operate" with the investigation.

The Communications Department will hold the independent investigation into the matter and conduct of board members, their governance, and the actions of the management and executives involved.

The investigation is expected to take four weeks.

