Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

7th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was pulled over by police told police he was "on his way to a brothel" before returning a high range drink driving result.

Police will allege that at 10.25pm on Thursday night they were performing traffic duties at the scene of a fatal car crash.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said 24-year-old Woodburn man turned into a closed lane and slowly drove towards a police officer directing traffic.

"Police spoke to the driver... who appeared to be seriously intoxicated," he said.

"The 24-year-old asked police to let him go as he was 'on his way to a brothel'.

"He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station where he recorded a high range reading.

"It is not alleged in any way that this driver was involved in the fatal accident."

The man's P1 licence was immediately suspended and he will appear in court in July to face a high range drink driving charge.

More Stories

Show More
brothel drink driving high range drink driving northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'He just deserved so much more'

    premium_icon 'He just deserved so much more'

    News Sean Scovell went to work early on June 5, 2012 and was returned to his parents in a body bag.

    Sydney cops swoop on former Catholic teacher, 82

    premium_icon Sydney cops swoop on former Catholic teacher, 82

    Crime The charges are from when he worked at a Catholic school 50 yrs ago

    IN COURT: People to appear in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: People to appear in Bundaberg court today

    News EVERY day a number of people appear in the Bundy court