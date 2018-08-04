My life living off the grid

Joan Derrick's 30-acre Bancroft property The Retreat is off the grid and completely self-sufficient.

EVER wondered what it would be like living "off the grid”?

A visit to Joan Derrick's 30-acre Bancroft property gave this reporter a better idea of what self-sufficient living is all about.

The 600-acre pocket of land, roughly 32 kilometres north-east of Monto, has been in Mrs Derrick's family since its selection in the 1920s.

After inheriting it from her late father in the early 1990s, Joan sat down with Brisbane architect Ray Sweeney to design the house of her dreams.

Every aspect of the property was meticulously planned.

The Retreat is situated in a stunning rural setting and is on Airbnb. Mackenzie Colahan

Before construction began she camped out on the land for several weeks, testing the shade, wind and temperature of different locations until she settled on the ideal spot.

Situated halfway up a ridge, above the valley floor, The Retreat is floodproof and cool during the sweltering summer months.

Its north-eastern orientation provides optimal ventilation and sunlight for the 20 rooftop solar panels that now charge the six heavy-duty battery cells which power the property.

Over a six-month period in 1994, a sustainable paradise was built using locally-sourced materials.

The timber was cut on site and planed by hand - strong, white ant-resistant narrow-leaf ironbark for the supports and blue gum for the interior.

A septic system was installed, along with a 240-volt pump system to transport rain water uphill to a 25,000-gallon tank on top of the ridge that gravity feeds the house.

Twenty rooftop solar panels and six batteries provide all of Joan's power. Mackenzie Colahan

Dam water is pumped separately to a 10,000-gallon tank for use in an expansive garden that includes an organic vegetable garden, chicken coop and two tunnel houses, which now sit empty but were formerly home to a successful geranium nursery.

She was inspired to carve out a sustainable existence for herself, but 24 years on she said she couldn't imagine life any other way.

"I always wanted to be self-sufficient. I'm not sure why,” Mrs Derrick said.

"I like a challenge and a project like this was such an unknown at the time.”

Life off the grid is not without its challenges.

Joan monitors her power production from The Retreat's nerve centre. Mackenzie Colahan

Pick the wrong washing machine and the power-hungry appliance will short your inverter.

Forget to take regular battery readings and you could find yourself in serious trouble.

Thankfully, after a long, at times frustrating, process of trial and error, The Retreat now runs like a well-oiled machine.

"There's no doubt it takes a lot of management,” Mrs Derrick said.

"You have to monitor the draw-down and be concious of the usage and efficiency of the electronics you buy.

"I very rarely have to use the back-up generator now, only when there are three or four rainy days in a row.”

Joan keeps meticulous records of her daily down on the family farm. Mackenzie Colahan

Joan is a firm believer that every new house should be built with its own power supply.

While this way of life isn't for everyone, she said it would motivate more Australians to reconsider their environmental footprint.

"It would make people responsible for the energy they consume and emphasise sustainable design,” she said.

"Solar technology has come a long way in the last few years and batteries are much more efficient.

"There is something satisfying about being totally in control and I think more people should try it.

"I wouldn't want to live any other way.”

The Retreat was recently approved to be listed as an Airbnb Experience on the popular short-term lodging website.