My jail term's unfair, torturing trio member says

John Weekes
| 2nd Aug 2017 5:44 PM
JAILED: Dane Luke Jagers was jailed after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to torture and assault.
JAILED: Dane Luke Jagers was jailed after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to torture and assault. Contributed

HE TORTURED two victims with flammable liquid, a lighter and an angle grinder, after his co-offenders staged a brutal ambush.

Now, jailed ice addict Dane Luke Jagers, from Bundaberg, has told the state's highest court his jail sentence is draconian.

Jagers, 33, was jailed in November last year, along with co-offenders Shaun Wade Simpson and Beau Daniel Wynne.

On Wednesday, Queensland Court of Appeal heard Jagers threatened Jessica Robertson with an angle grinder, and poured flammable liquid over her and Joshua Senior.

The pair were tortured and beaten over an alleged $10,000 drug debt in December 2015.

Kia Thomas, girlfriend of Jagers, had asked the victims to come to her house so she could buy drugs.

Jagers met the visitors before Simpson and Wynne burst into the room.

He played a leading role in the ensuing torture, a district court heard earlier.

Jagers never offered any adequate explanation for his involvement on the attack on the pair, the appeal court heard this week.

But he argued the seven-year jail term he received at Bundaberg District Court, which was twice as long as Wynne's sentence, was excessive.

Simpson received a five-year sentence but, due to time he had already spent in custody, was released at once on parole.

Jagers was not asking for a shorter sentence than his co-offenders. But he believed a five and a half year sentence for himself would have been fair.

Justice Philip McMurdo said the appeal included an assertion the Bundaberg sentencing judge was given the wrong impression Jagers was not remorseful.

Jagers was remorseful, the appeal court was told, but his district court defence failed to make this clear enough.

During sentencing, Judge Leanne Clare had said Jagers was responsible for the "worst of the psychological torture” inflicted on the pair.

Jagers was also the eldest of the three criminals, and was on parole and on bail at the time of the attack.

The torturing trio all pleaded guilty to one count each of assault, one of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company, and two counts of torture.

The appeal court reserved its judgment on Wednesday. -NewsRegional

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  ambush angle grinders beau daniel wynne buncourt bundaberg dane luke jagers drug abuse drugs justice philip mcmurdo shaun wade simpson torture

