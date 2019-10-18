Menu
Brenton Estorffe, formerly from Mooloolaba, was shot and killed inside his Texas home on Wednesday (local time). He’s pictured with his wife Angelenna and children.
News

‘My hero’: Coast dad shot down as wife shields baby

Ashley Carter
Bill Hoffman
,
18th Oct 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG father's overseas sporting dream has ended in tragedy after he was shot down while trying to protect his family from home invaders.

Brenton Estorffe, formerly from the Sunshine Coast, had left home to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

But the 29-year-old father of two this week became the latest victim of America's epidemic of gun violence.

A friend of Brenton's Coast-based parents told the Daily Brenton and his wife were asleep in their bedroom with their one-year-old child when they realised intruders were in the room.

Brenton's wife, Angelenna, shielded the child while Brenton attempted to force the intruders out. He was shot dead in the process.

The suspects have not been found, according to local reports.

Tributes are flowing for Brenton from those who knew him back home.

His brother Corbin, who also moved to the US to play football, wrote that his "hero" sibling's death was "still not real".

Brenton and Corbin Estorffe. Photo: Contributed
"Life will never ever be the same without you. Hands down you are my hero the way you stood up for your family," he said.

"Best mate, oldest brother, a son, a father, a uncle, a husband and a f---ing hero."

The Sunshine Coast community is reeling after news of Brenton's death spread overnight.

"So goddamn heartbreaking … such a nice guy," Robyn Pleysier wrote.

"Rest easy big man, gone too soon," Jett Hockam wrote.

Brenton travelled to the US aged 18 for a six-month basketball scholarship in Farmville, Virginia.

He returned to the Coast and studied to be a personal trainer before moving back to the US to play college football for Southern Virginia University.

Brenton is the third Australian to be killed in the US in recent years.

brenton estorffe gun violence mountain creek state high school texas shooting tribute us shooting
