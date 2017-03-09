My daughter was screaming: fire haunts mum

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: The shed in Zunker St, Burnett Heads which was destroyed by fire.

A BAD smell and terrifying memories are what a Burnett Heads mother has been left with after waking to see flames moving towards her Burnett Heads home.

About 4am Wednesday a fierce fire broke out in an old wooden shed used to store the belongings of residents of a Zunker St set of units.

The mum, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her family after leaving an abusive marriage, moved to her new home above Sea Gypsy cafe two months ago.

"I lost my first home after coming out of a volatile marriage and now I could have lost this home,” she said.

"Someone came in and poured petrol right around the shed and set it alight ... (it) is so dangerous.”

Visibly upset, the woman said the culprits should be held "more accountable than just burning a shed”.

"We could have lost everything, as every little thing we have here was given to us when we were in need.

"We came here to be safe and now they've scared the hell out of us.”

She is fearful of going back to the unit and believes it is unsafe.

"The law needs to come down hard on the people who did this,” she said.

"I am so upset, people here helped me return to living and now this.”

The mother is hoping those responsible will feel the full force of the law.

"I woke up to a raging fire, my daughter was screaming,” she said.

"My bird, which helped me get through all my past, dropped dead; he was more then a bird to me.”

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: The view from a neighbouring flat overlooking the shed in Zunker Street Burnett Heads which was destroyed by fire. Mike Knott BUN090317SHEDFIRE5

Sea Gypsy owner John Kemps was yesterday devastated.

He said he believed the fire was deliberately lit but was not able to speculate who may have caused the blaze.

"If it came any closer to the cafe and the homes it would have been catastrophic,” he said.

"There's a fire bug in town as the pilot shed was burnt down, the fella at the caravan park had a motorbike stolen and torched at the beach and now this.”

Mr Kemps said investigations were continuing and police had sniffer dogs on scene, which may lead to something.

He said the offenders took property out of the shed and likely set the shed on fire to hide evidence and fingerprints.

"For a small community this is just devastating,” he said.