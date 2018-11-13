'My boy's not coming home': Father's tribute to teen killed

Friends, family and the Noosa community are mourning teenager Jack O'Connor, 18, who was the victim of a fatal incident on Saturday night.

MOMENTS of laughter broke through tears as John O'Connor admitted the things that annoyed him were what he would miss most about his son Jack.

The 18-year-old Noosa teen was struck by a four-wheel-drive and killed as he walked along Eumundi-Noosa Rd on Saturday night.

Mr O'Connor said his son had left a nearby party, but he had asked the driver to "stop" on an 80km/h section and had got out of the vehicle.

He was alone when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Jack O'Connor with his parents, John and Annette, at his St Teresa's College Year 12 graduation ceremony last year.

Mr O'Connor said despite ongoing police investigations, he was certain the tragic incident was "caused by the silliness of an 18-year-old boy who drank too much".

"It's not going to change anything, he is not going to come walking through our front door."

Jack has been remembered by his "huge circle of friends" as "one-of-a-kind", "talented", "full of potential" and "dependable".

He went to high school at St Teresa's Catholic College and played for the Noosa Dolphins rugby team all his life until Year 12 when struck by injury.

A young Jack O'Connor was always heavily involved in the community, having played for the Dolphins rugby team since he was in under-sixes.

Jack was also a proud member of the Noosa's First XV for St Teresa's.

Only last week he had finished his first year studying commerce and the University of Queensland.

With his dad, mum Annette and siblings Harry, 16, Flynn, 14, and Sarah, 10, Jack played an active role in the Noosa community, particularly through the Sunshine Beach Surf Club and Noosa Nippers.

Mr O'Connor joked that his family's home had become "Noosa's halfway house" because he would often wake to five boys lying in Jack's room on a Sunday morning.

It was something that didn't worry him though, because at least it meant his eldest boy was safe.

The family hopes to hold a "celebration of life" at Jack's primary school, St Thomas More Primary School, Sunshine Beach.

"He had lots of mates, lots of friends from school and we have been in this community for 25 years," Mr O'Connor said.

"We would just like to have him remembered as a beautiful loving son, which he was, and a good friend."

Mr O'Connor said in recent days the family had been supported by so many in the community, from Jack's teachers, to work mates, friends and community members.

It was something that, in a time of heartbreak, had stirred feelings of pride.

"It's just given us so much comfort to know that all those people cared so much about Jack and about our family," John said.

"It makes you think you have done something right, you try and bring them up and now we sit back now and think, 'Did we stuff up? What did we do wrong?'."

"Jack said to us last week, 'Mum and Dad I am an adult now, I can make my own decisions'.

"And that's true, as much as you want to keep them tucked into bed at 8pm, it's not part of life, it's not what we did.

"They walk out the door and you think, 'Oh god please come home safe', and Saturday night, he didn't."

TRIBUTES TO JACK

Holly Moylan: There's no words to describe what you meant to so many people and how unfair this is. Thank you for being my first kiss, first boyfriend, first hand hold, first spin the bottle partner, first movie date, for teaching me knock and run and helping me when I couldn't run fast enough hahaha, for spending so many school holidays with Aimee and I, thank you for being there whenever I needed it. I'll never forget the memories we shared together and how beautiful you were as a person. Heaven has gained one of the most angelic souls this world had to offer, Rest In Peace Jack.

Will Christie: Last night I lost a best friend/brother. You were always the kindest & hardest working person, you put your family and friends first before anyone else. Growing up all these years with you, learning so many life lessons that I'll never forget. Your mindset of what you wanted to do with your life was so strong and set in stone. I'm so sorry you couldn't live that through. I'll be thinking of you everyday and always try do right by you. Your friends and family love and cherish you so much. When I travel the world like me and you always said we would I'll know you'll be by my side the whole journey. Rest easy Jack O'Connor.

Riley O'Dwyer: Rest in paradise you beautiful young man Jack O'Connor! Forever in my heart brother.

Bodhi Mani: Words are simply not enough... However, You were one of a kind. Heart of gold, a bright future cut short. Sending my love & thoughts to your family. Heavy Loss. RIP See you in the next stage

Alex Moses: Devastated to hear we've lost you brother, one of my oldest mates and someone I could always count on.