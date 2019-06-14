Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mutilated sawfish a sorry sight

by WILL ZWAR
14th Jun 2019 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ENDANGERED 2m long sawfish has washed up on Nightcliff beach dead after having it's beak cut off as a trophy

The creature was found by Nightcliff local Gemma near the Rapid Creek mouth.

"My boyfriend and I were just walking our dog when we noticed it," she said.

"From the back we thought it was a shark, then realised it was actually a sawfish with its saw cut off.

"To think someone has killed such an amazing prehistoric animal for their trophy collection, it's extremely sad."

 

A 2m sawfish washed up on Nightcliff beach with its rostrum detached. PICTURE SUPPLIED
A 2m sawfish washed up on Nightcliff beach with its rostrum detached. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Australian Marine Conservation Society marine campaigner Adele Pedder said the fish's beak, known as a rostrum, was often taken by hunters.

"Hunters use them as a trophy," she said. "(But) they are an endangered species, people are not allowed to kill them."

crime sawfish

Top Stories

    POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    premium_icon POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    News A TEENAGER accused of hooning has had his car impounded for 90 days after he was charged with making unnecessary noise or smoke.

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    WATCH: Man caught on CCTV taking motor bike

    premium_icon WATCH: Man caught on CCTV taking motor bike

    News Man allegedly steals motorbike from George St business front.

    Council jumps at chance to bring Nitro Circus to Bundy

    premium_icon Council jumps at chance to bring Nitro Circus to Bundy

    News Plans underway to bring international act to Bundy