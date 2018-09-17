Musty-tasting water safe to drink

Water is fine to drink, according to the council.

John McCutcheon

BUNDABERG Regional Council has taken to social media to advise residence that "warm and dry conditions have caused treated water in some areas to have an earthy or musty taste”.

"The water is perfectly safe to drink,” the post read.

"How long this continues will depend on weather conditions. "The water supply is monitored to ensure it meets Australian guidelines. Drinking or using the water will not cause illness.”

Council is investing $7 million to upgrade the Kalkie Water Treatment Plant.