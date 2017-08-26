Mustering up Gympie party vibes at Amamoor

Jessica Mauboy performing at the Pilbeam Theatre on her 'To The End Of The Earth' tour. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

THE annual Gympie Music Muster is in full swing this weekend, with a star-studded line-up of performers scheduled for the remaining two days.

Hitting the main stage this afternoon will be Gympie success story Caitlyn Shadbolt at 3.15pm.

The former X Factor contestant will be followed by the Sunny Cowgirls at 4.45pm and Travis Collins at 6pm before superstar Jessica Mauboy at 7.30pm.

Regular country music star Adam Brand will cap off the night at 9pm.

Then on Sunday at 1.45pm, Linc Phelps will get the Muster crowd warmed up for following acts the Hillbilly Goats, Kirsty Lee Akers and New Grass All Star Showcase at 6pm.

Music fans won't want to miss a performance by The Voice winner Judah Kelly at 8.15pm at the Crowbar.

This is the Muster's 36th year and for veterans of the festival there have been a few changes, including daily songwriting sessions and an 80s party.

Get tickets at: www.muster.com.au.