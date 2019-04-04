Menu
Fabian Coulthard is happy with the way the Mustang is performing. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty
Motor Sports

Mustang dominance just fine by Fabs

by JAMES BRESNEHAN
4th Apr 2019 11:50 AM
IT takes a lot to make Fabian Coulthard smile, but the early dominance of his team's new Ford Mustangs has him grinning from ear to ear.

While his teammate Scott McLaughlin leads the championship chase, Coulthard is sixth after rounds in Adelaide and Melbourne, where Mustangs have won every race - five of them by McLaughlin.

As the championship heads to Tasmania for Round 3 at Symmons Plains this weekend, "Fabs" believes it was no accident Ford's new rocketship is so fast.

"It's the result of a lot of hard work by everyone at Shell V-Power racing, and everyone at Ford Performance has done a fantastic job creating a great car and it has been successful in its early days," Coulthard said.

Coulthard, 36, who was born in England and raised in New Zealand, has taken to the Mustang like a duck to water.

"It doesn't feel a hell of a lot different to the Falcon," he said.

"It's a little bit more stable and for me that makes it a bit more predictable. Apart from that, we still suffer from the same things we did last year - not enough turn, things like that."

Drivers Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard with their brand-new Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang Supercar alongside Motorsport Legend Dick Johnson. Picture: DAVID CAIRD
Drivers Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard with their brand-new Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang Supercar alongside Motorsport Legend Dick Johnson. Picture: DAVID CAIRD

The dominance of the Mustangs has prompted changes with both the Ford and Holden teams required to make changes to meet Supercars' centre of gravity measures.

All Mustangs and Commodores will compete at the Tasmania SuperSprint with redistributed weight in a move designed to raise their centre of gravity to match that of the Nissan Altimas.

Supercars undertook COG tests on 10 cars after the Melbourne 400, before relocating ballast weight to equalise the field.

The drivers will have the first look at Symmons Plains for this year during their "track walk" on Thursday.

fabian coulthard motorsport mustang supercars tasmania supersprint v8s
