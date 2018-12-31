Mustang pilot farewelled after ongoing battle with illness

BARGARA'S Anzac Day dawn service will never be the same for Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes after announcing Mustang pilot Brian Stephens had died.

Cr Barnes said the pilot had battled a long illness and had died in Melbourne on Saturday.

Cr Barnes took to social media to announce the death of one of Bargara's most committed pilots, saying Stephens had gone above and beyond the call of duty to deliver the special flyover each year.

"He was a really nice guy,” CrBarnes said.

"As soon as you saw him you knew you wanted him to be your friend ... I treasure that relationship.

"One year a volcano erupted in Iceland and the aircraft were grounded.

"He was due to fly out of Rome but he couldn't, so he flew out of Milan to be here for the Dawn service.”

Stephens was a Cathay Pacific pilot based in Hong Kong and the co-pilot of Bargara's Anzac Day Mustang Snifter.

Stephens conducted the first live address to the Bargara dawn service crowd in 2014 as his co-pilot Mark Hall flew Snifter.

Cr Barnes said the spectacle displayed by the two pilots during their Anzac flights in the original P51 were always inspirational, and a real crowd pleaser.

"They would go out to sea and then line up for an attack run, and come straight towards the crowd from the ocean,” he said.

"They'd come down quite low and do their barrel rolls and wingtip salutes.

"Then they would shoot up, basically vertically, and the noise from the jets was astounding.

"The crowds have loved them every year.”

Cr Barnes recalled a time when they were sitting at the bar.

"We used to joke and say, imagine sitting in that Cathay flight through all that,” he laughed.

"He would always say that he absolutely loved it (the Dawn service).”

The Anzac Day loop would begin at Bargara and then head towards South Kolan, Rosedale and briefly land before making its way over Bundaberg City, Gin Gin, Childers, Woodgate and Elliott Heads.

"They then had 20 minutes to get up to Moore Park so they would do several flyovers past Innes Park and Coral Cove, head up to Moore Park and then to Burnett Heads at 2.50pm, then fly straight back down to Caboolture,” CrBarnes said.

"It's sad because those two pilots developed a good relationship with the Bargara community.”

Cr Barnes's Facebook post said the pilot had been absent from more recent flights due to his illness.

"I have sent a message of condolences to Brian's family, friends and his colleagues at Mustang Flights and have taken the liberty of doing so on behalf of our community,” he wrote.

"R.I.P. Brian Stephens. Keep soaring.”