SOLD MY SOUL: Matthew Munro will perform at Oodies tomorrow night.
News

Muso releases debut single

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 7:00 PM
AFTER recently releasing his debut single, a local musician is bringing his own unique country sound to Bundaberg.

Matthew Munro has performed at the Lighthouse Festival, Childers Festival and Tamworth Country Music Festival and at just 12-years-old, was offered a role in the production classic, The Sound of Music.

And despite being 20-years-old, the musician’s maturity is well above his years, with a deep and powerful message behind his recently released single, Sold My Soul.

Sold My Soul is a look at all the things you think are important in life, like the good-looking girl and moving away from a small town, only to discover that the grass isn’t always greener,” Mr Munro said.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go to plan and you just end up questioning life.”

Recorded at Love Hz Studios in Sydney and produced by Matt Fell, it’s no wonder the local muso is one of Bundy’s biggest emerging artists.

Growing up on a Bundaberg farm, Mr Munro first started playing the guitar at just 14-years-old.

Now five years later, he will be launch his debut single at Oodies Cafe tomorrow night, from 7pm.

Dinner can be purchased separately from 5.30pm. Reserve a table by calling Oodies Cafe on 4153 5340.

Purchase the single on Apple iTunes. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at stickytickets.com.au.

For more information, visit matthewmunromusic.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

