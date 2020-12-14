Musician to debut latest single at film festival

Bundaberg's Chelsea Stutchbury to debut her single, The Butterfly, at the Capricorn Film Festival. Picture: Contributed

MUSICIAN Chelsea Stutchbury will debut her latest single, The Butterfly, at the Capricorn Film Festival early next year.

The 23-year-old Bundaberg girl is an emerging contemporary pop vocalist, composer and producer, who just completed her Honours year of a Bachelor of Music at the University of Sydney.

Her performance, appropriately titled Butterfly in a Cave, will take place in the beautiful cathedral caves at Capricorn Caves, north of Rockhampton.

The performance will feature the live debut of her single, The Butterfly, which was written about the years after the loss of her grandfather.

“Feeling the person is still there, like a butterfly that never flies away,” Chelsea said.

She said she was excited to be performing at the Capricorn Film Festival, especially at Capricorn Caves.

“I attended the 2017 Capricorn Film Festival where my sister won an award for her environmental short film, and was impressed with the quality of the event, and the support and recognition it gives to creatives,” she said.

“I am really excited to be performing in an actual cave, which is something I have never done before.

“I love reverberant spaces and experimenting with how my vocals can sound within them, so the acoustics of inside The Caves is something I am very much looking forward to performing in.

“It is also personally significant as my Great Grandfather, Sir Charles Davidson, was the Federal Member for Capricornia so it is sort of special I’ll be singing in his old home ground.

“He lived on the hill at Yeppoon in the 1940s when the 42nd battalion were there training before they went to New Guinea, and my mum was Miss Capricornia for the Miss Australia Awards.

“There is nice family history in the Capricornia region for us,” Chelsea Stutchbury.

Presented by Livingstone Shire Council, the annual festival in its 6th year, will host six feature films and documentary premieres, over the course of five days.

The festival has expanded its activities to include many other opportunities for the community to participate in, including visual art, theatre, gaming, projection art and musical performance.

Opening night on January 13 will premiere Moon rock for Monday at the Yeppoon Town Hall and promises to be a sellout event with filmmakers Jim Robison, Kurt Martin and lead actor George Pullar, joining Yeppoon locals and special guests to walk the red carpet.

Festival director Luke Graham said this year’s theme encouraged the connection and exhibition of cinema art and its perception through visual mediums.

“We are very excited to deliver this expanded cinema arts experience and screen powerful stories to the region,” Mr Graham said.

“Yeppoon will be a hive of film industry activity and networking opportunities when the filmmakers and professionals arrive for the event, which is supported by Livingstone Shire Council, Tourism and Events Queensland, Screen Queensland, The Capricornia, Bishopp and Keppel Coast Arts.

“Our supporters give us the opportunity to be able to bring experienced, award-winning filmmakers to the Capricorn region and to stir the imaginations and inspiration of new generations of big screen storytellers.

“Hopefully lots of great connections are made that will help the creative industry grow here on the Capricorn Coast.”

The Butterfly is due for release on all streaming platforms from January 11.

To purchase tickets for the Capricorn Film Festival or for more information, go to www.capricornfilmfestival.com.