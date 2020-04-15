Menu
Dave Stygall took to his front yard to sing by his bins amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News

Musician gets creative taking out the bins

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
15th Apr 2020 2:28 PM
PEOPLE are continuing to get creative around Bundaberg to beat the COVID-19 isolation blues.

While some people are dressing up to put out their bins, others are singing by them.

Bargara-based performer Dave Stygall, who is a familiar face at Rick's Bargara, shared a video to social media of his take on Frank Sinatra's Theme From New York, New York.

The video shows Stygall dressed in a suit singing behind a microphone next to his wheelie bins.

Bundaberg's Tony Inguanez is also lifting spirits using music.

He posted a video to Facebook showing himself singing to his 94-year-old neighbour Sophie.

If you would like to share how you're keeping busy during isolation, we'd love to hear from you.

Send an email to editorial@news-mail.com.au.

buncorona coronavirus bundaberg covid-19
Bundaberg News Mail

