Musician gets creative taking out the bins

Dave Stygall took to his front yard to sing by his bins amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Stygall took to his front yard to sing by his bins amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PEOPLE are continuing to get creative around Bundaberg to beat the COVID-19 isolation blues.

While some people are dressing up to put out their bins, others are singing by them.

Bargara-based performer Dave Stygall, who is a familiar face at Rick's Bargara, shared a video to social media of his take on Frank Sinatra's Theme From New York, New York.

The video shows Stygall dressed in a suit singing behind a microphone next to his wheelie bins.

Bundaberg's Tony Inguanez is also lifting spirits using music.

He posted a video to Facebook showing himself singing to his 94-year-old neighbour Sophie.

If you would like to share how you're keeping busy during isolation, we'd love to hear from you.

Send an email to editorial@news-mail.com.au.