Musician bringing sounds of Egypt to Bundaberg

Joseph Tawadros is known to deliver stellar performances.

Joseph Tawadros is known to deliver stellar performances.

AN EGYPTIAN muso will bring his unique and award-winning sound to Bundaberg this month.

Joseph Tawadros is known to deliver stellar performances around the globe and now the four time ARIA award-winner will tour the region, accompanied by his brother James.

Recognised as an oud performer, Tawadros's diverse sound pushes musical boundaries and has had him collaborate with other artists including Neil Finn, Kate Miller-Heidke and Katie Noonan.

Born in Cairo, the artist moved to Sydney at age three and is now based in London, where he has performed with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

He has released 14 albums, was nominated for Young Australian of the Year in 2014 and was awarded the NSW Premier's Medal for Arts and Culture that same year.

Joseph Tawadros will perform at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on February 19, at 6pm.

Tickets are available now, with prices ranging from $45 to $65 each. Secure your seats by phoning 4130 4100.