The story of Bundaberg's new CBD piano

Mount Perrys Phyllis Napthali enjoys a moment on the piano in Bourbong Street.

THE news will be music to the ears of music lovers as the CBD Pavilion community piano has received an upgrade.

The idea of a community piano was originally put forward as part of the #lovebundy art trail in late 2018.

In January 2019 the piano was used and abused and subsequently began to lose some keys.

After undergoing restoration it has become a permanent fixture since then due to the positive response.

A spokeswoman from Bundaberg Regional Council said the replacement piano was recently purchased at low-cost from Lifeline Bundaberg.

"The piano replaces the original instrument under the CBD pavilion, which had become well-worn since its arrival early last year," she said.

"Council has received fantastic feedback about the community piano since its inception and we are pleased it has become such a popular addition to the CBD."